Dr. Michael Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Diamond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Friendship Psychiatric4701 Willard Ave Ste 233, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 657-4570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
I'm so grateful that I was referred to Dr. Diamond. He is an extraordinary doctor and is extremely knowledgeable of western and holistic health practices. He provided me with a "health plan" to get better, which included rx, supplements, exercise, holistic practices, meditation, nutrition. He is able to get to the heart of the matter QUICKLY and lets you as the patient be in the driver's seat. Initially, this was uncomfortable for me - having a doctor consult with me about medicine. I was usually used to be told what to do. It is empowering and I am fully engaged in my care with his expertise to guide me in making informed decisions. Additionally, he's extraordinarily compassionate and always provides sound feedback (without judgemental critiques), which has made my appointments with him even more constructive.
About Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588830343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.