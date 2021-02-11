Overview

Dr. Michael Deyoung, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Deyoung works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI, Lenox, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.