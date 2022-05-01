Dr. Michael Dew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dew, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dew, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Neurologists of Kingsport8 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5553
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dew?
Was referred to Dr. Dew from the ER for seizures, where I was placed on medication for them. Dr. Dew did do a thorough exam on me and his did change my medication as the one the ER had me on wasn’t for the type of seizures I was having. He was open and honest with both my husband and myself and extremely professional along with answering our questions. My 1st appointment was easily an hour, we’re he went over my health history with us. His nurse returns call’s within 24hrs or quicker.
About Dr. Michael Dew, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093701427
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dew works at
Dr. Dew has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dew. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.