Dr. Michael Devito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Devito, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Devito works at
Locations
Capital Region Otolaryngology Head and Neck Group Llp963 Route 146 Ste 2, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-0065
Capital Region Otolaryngology6 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Devito is an excellent ENT provider. He is courteous and friendly and has a good sense of humor. Appointment was on time and on schedule. No waiting. He explains what he's doing and answers your questions. Office staff is efficient and friendly. Excellent patient-centered care is provided. I've been his patient for 3 years and have been very satisfied with his care. Also referred other family members to Dr. Devito.
About Dr. Michael Devito, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devito has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devito.
