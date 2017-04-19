Overview

Dr. Michael Deucher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Deucher works at Cardiovascular Medicine Associates Inc. in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH and Strongsville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.