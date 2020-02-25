Dr. Michael Desautel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desautel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Desautel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Desautel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai Medical Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute, LLC609 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 605-0969Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desautel is an outstanding physician. He has treated me well and guided me back to good health.
About Dr. Michael Desautel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831161660
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital - Northwell Health
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desautel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desautel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desautel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desautel has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desautel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Desautel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desautel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desautel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desautel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.