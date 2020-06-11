Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dershowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Locations
Southwest Foot Institute - Scottsdale10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 340-8686
Glendale Office18301 N 79th Ave Ste C130, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 340-8686
Southwest Foot Institute926 E McDowell Rd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 340-8686Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My 90 yr. old mother is seeing the doctor for an ulcerated toe. He has been thorough and very caring. His staff has been more than professional, treating my mother with respect. I certainly recommend Dr. Dershowitz.
About Dr. Michael Dershowitz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063401941
Education & Certifications
- Community Hospital Of Phoenix, Surgical Residency
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Geroge Washington University
Dr. Dershowitz speaks Spanish.
