Dr. Michael Dersam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dersam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dersam, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dersam, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Valleywise Health Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dersam works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgical Concierge LLC2222 E Highland Ave Ste 425, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 667-6640
Hospital Affiliations
- OASIS Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dersam?
Very caring
About Dr. Michael Dersam, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477539302
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dersam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dersam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dersam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dersam works at
Dr. Dersam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dersam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dersam speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dersam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dersam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dersam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dersam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.