Overview

Dr. Michael Dersam, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with OASIS Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Valleywise Health Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dersam works at Arizona Ortho/Sprts Medcn Specs in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.