Dr. Michael Depalma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Depalma, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Virginia I - Spine Physicians PC9020 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 140, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 330-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff warm and welcoming. Clinical staff the same and very alert to your needs. Drs are communicative and clear. If your are shopping for narcotics, this is not your place
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295772457
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Pittsburgh
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Depalma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Depalma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Depalma has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Depalma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depalma.
