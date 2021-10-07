Overview

Dr. Michael Depalma, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Depalma works at Virginia iSpine Physicians, PC- Michael J. DePalma, MD in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.