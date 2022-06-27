Dr. Michael Dente, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dente, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg, Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Michael A Dente Jr Dpm Plc356 Mclaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 345-3022
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
We have had multiple appointments with Dr. Dente. He and his staff are always friendly and welcoming to patients. Dr. Dente is direct in his assessments and provides kind service to those who suffer with foot problems. He is very approachable and readily answers our questions. He also provides good referrals to other medical practitioners.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Jacksonville Genl Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Unc Charlotte
Dr. Dente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dente has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dente.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dente, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dente appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.