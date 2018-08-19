Dr. Michael Denk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Denk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Denk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Ctr. -Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
Locations
Associates In Plastic Surgery1037 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 491-3535
Associates In Plastic Surgery844 Kempsville Rd Ste 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 491-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect, beautiful BA without any complications. He listens to you and works with you for the best outcome you’re looking for.
About Dr. Michael Denk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Medical Ctr. -Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Hamilton College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denk has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Denk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.