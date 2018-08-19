See All Plastic Surgeons in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Michael Denk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Denk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They completed their fellowship with NYU Medical Ctr. -Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Dr. Denk works at Associates In Plastic Surgery in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    1037 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 491-3535
  2. 2
    Associates In Plastic Surgery
    844 Kempsville Rd Ste 102, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 491-3535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2018
    Perfect, beautiful BA without any complications. He listens to you and works with you for the best outcome you’re looking for.
    JD in Chesapeake, VA — Aug 19, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Denk, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 1659486108
    Fellowship
    • NYU Medical Ctr. -Institute of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    • Hamilton College
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Denk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denk has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Denk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

