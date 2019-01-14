Overview

Dr. Michael Denenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Denenberg works at Southeast Pulmonary & Critical Care in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.