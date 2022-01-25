Dr. Michael Denardis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denardis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Denardis, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Denardis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine - Kirksville MO and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
Dr. Denardis works at
Locations
1
Women's Health Center1160 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 204-9322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
2
Hunter's Creek Women's Health Center - Neptune13 Neptune Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (407) 630-8562Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Woman s Health Centers Celebration1420 Celebration Blvd Ste 309, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 794-5193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Denardis is amazing! He always listens to you, is professional, excellent doctor. He definitely goes above and beyond. I’m blessed to have him as my OBGYN. He really cares for the well-being of his patients. I expecting my rainbow baby and I don’t trust any other doctor but him. It’s been a long journey. He been there for me unconditionally. Thanks Dr. Denardis for giving that extra mile for your patients, for being compassionate and understanding. God bless you! We need more doctors like you.
About Dr. Michael Denardis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. John Detroit Riverview Hospital - Detroit MI
- St. John Detroit Riverview Hopsital - Detroit MI
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine - Kirksville MO
Dr. Denardis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denardis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denardis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denardis has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denardis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Denardis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denardis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denardis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denardis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.