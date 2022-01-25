Overview

Dr. Michael Denardis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine - Kirksville MO and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.



Dr. Denardis works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.