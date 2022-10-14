Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Helena W Rodbard MD and Michael A. Dempsey M.d.3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
Dr. Dempsey is the best doctor I have ever had. Since our first visit he listened so he could best understand how treat me. He is very knowledgeable and shares it to help his patients better understand their conditions. He also takes the time to get to know me as a person and not just a patient. We chat about the Nationals or any other sports news. He knows about my family and various stressors in my life and always takes the time to ask. He even shares a bit about himself and family as well. He is truly a great doctor and even more importantly a great person!
About Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Joslin Diabetes Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Medical School
- Brown Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.