See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Dempsey works at Dempsey and Rodbard Mds in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Helena W Rodbard MD and Michael A. Dempsey M.d.
    3200 Tower Oaks Blvd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-7373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(45)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?

Oct 14, 2022
Dr. Dempsey is the best doctor I have ever had. Since our first visit he listened so he could best understand how treat me. He is very knowledgeable and shares it to help his patients better understand their conditions. He also takes the time to get to know me as a person and not just a patient. We chat about the Nationals or any other sports news. He knows about my family and various stressors in my life and always takes the time to ask. He even shares a bit about himself and family as well. He is truly a great doctor and even more importantly a great person!
— Oct 14, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dempsey to family and friends

Dr. Dempsey's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dempsey

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD.

About Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730197229
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Joslin Diabetes Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Internship
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Brown Univ
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dempsey works at Dempsey and Rodbard Mds in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dempsey’s profile.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Dempsey, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.