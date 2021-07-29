Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Locations
Physicians Health Service Clinic4118 McCullough Ave Ste 8, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 804-0022
- 2 605 20th St, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (830) 253-0008
- 3 17 Old San Antonio Rd Ste 201, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 331-8017
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is always friendly. He does my nails and cuts them well. His staff also are very friendly. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003886789
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.