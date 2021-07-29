Overview

Dr. Michael Dempsey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Dempsey works at Physicians Health Service Clinic in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Hondo, TX and Boerne, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.