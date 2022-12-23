Dr. Michael Dempewolf, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempewolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dempewolf, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dempewolf, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Anderson County Hospital, Olathe Medical Center, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
1
Sano Orthopedics4940 W 137th St Ste B, Leawood, KS 66224 Directions (913) 243-9879Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Sano Orthopedics421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Directions (785) 289-9425
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Anderson County Hospital
- Olathe Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dempewolf was very thorough in explaining my treatment options, making his suggestions, and then allowing me to agree or suggest something else. His staff was wonderful.
About Dr. Michael Dempewolf, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempewolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempewolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.