Dr. Michael Demarkles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarkles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Demarkles, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Demarkles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Demarkles works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group Inc.77 Herrick St Ste 101, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 232-7101
-
2
Family Medicine Associates147 S Main St, Middleton, MA 01949 Directions (978) 774-2555
-
3
Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.1 Orthopedics Dr Ste 2, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 774-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Demarkles?
Professional, empathetic, knowledgeable, energetic and kind, Dr Demarkles and his staff are the best at what they do.
About Dr. Michael Demarkles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376578534
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarkles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarkles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarkles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarkles works at
Dr. Demarkles has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarkles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Demarkles speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarkles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarkles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarkles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarkles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.