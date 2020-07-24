Overview

Dr. Michael Delong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Delong works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.