Dr. Deleo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Deleo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Deleo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
Hillcrest Hospital165 Tor Ct, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 445-9544
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Have had not one complaint since I was first seen and trested by Dr Deleo. Referred me to Dana Farber and they just confirmed everything he told us about my cancer. Staff is very courteous, and helpful at all times. If they don't know something they will find out. Very happy with my treatment.
About Dr. Michael Deleo, MD
- Hematology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447222443
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
