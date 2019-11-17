Overview

Dr. Michael Delatorre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Menomonee Falls, WI. They graduated from De La Salle University College of Medicine – Manila, Philippines and is affiliated with Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.



Dr. Delatorre works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Menomonee Falls, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.