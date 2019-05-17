Overview

Dr. Michael Delange, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castro Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Delange works at Stanford Medicine Partners in Castro Valley, CA with other offices in Hayward, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.