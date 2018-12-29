Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanticare Physician Group Colorectal Surgery Galloway314 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 102, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 833-4416
-
2
Minimally Invasive Surgeons of South Jersey76 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 105, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 652-3655
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Del Rosario?
Extremely knowledgeable and compassionate physician. Actually called us back from a restaurant dinner table when we were in crisis on a weekend. Delicate, risky surgery was explained thoroughly, gave us time to decide our option, then performed precisely as promised....and infection-free at EHT surg center. Professional and friendly staff too. Well done.
About Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1427158831
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital
- St Barnabas Med Center
- State University of New York, College of Medicine
- Vassar College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Dr. Del Rosario has seen patients for Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Rosario on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Del Rosario speaks French, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.