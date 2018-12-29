See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Galloway, NJ
Colorectal Surgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.

Dr. Del Rosario works at AtlantiCare Physician Group in Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Atlanticare Physician Group Colorectal Surgery Galloway
    314 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 102, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 833-4416
    Minimally Invasive Surgeons of South Jersey
    76 W Jimmie Leeds Rd Ste 105, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 652-3655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Michael Del Rosario, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1427158831
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Hospital
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Med Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
