Overview

Dr. Michael Deiparine, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Deiparine works at Champaign Dental Group in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.