Dr. Michael Deiparine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Deiparine, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Liberty Hospital.
He was a very enthusiastic surgeon, one of the most professional but casual doctors that I've had the pleasure to know. I would recommend Dr. Deiparine to anyone needing vascular work done!
About Dr. Michael Deiparine, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Phoenix Integrated Surg Residency
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
