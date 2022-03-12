Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehaan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Justice, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Dehaan works at
Locations
-
1
Willow Springs Surgery Center9050 W 81st St, Justice, IL 60458 Directions (773) 284-9247
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehaan?
Totally answered all my question and I had many. Reviewed plan of care and included me in every aspect. Entire team very professional, especially his Nurse Practitioner Linda & my anestheologist. Great outcome & recovery. THANK YOU!
About Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1770588287
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyn-St Lukes
- Rush Presbyn-St Lukes
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehaan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehaan works at
Dr. Dehaan speaks Afrikaans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehaan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehaan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehaan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehaan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.