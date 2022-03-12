Overview

Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Justice, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Dehaan works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Justice, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.