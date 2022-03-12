See All General Surgeons in Justice, IL
Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Justice, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Dehaan works at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana (NANI) in Justice, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willow Springs Surgery Center
    9050 W 81st St, Justice, IL 60458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 284-9247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula
Dialysis Access Procedures
Port Placements or Replacements
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula
Dialysis Access Procedures

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Adequacy Testing for Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 12, 2022
    Totally answered all my question and I had many. Reviewed plan of care and included me in every aspect. Entire team very professional, especially his Nurse Practitioner Linda & my anestheologist. Great outcome & recovery. THANK YOU!
    Caroline Lowell — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Dehaan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Afrikaans
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyn-St Lukes
