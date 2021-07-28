Dr. Michael Degen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Degen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Degen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center and Nyack Hospital.
Locations
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8090
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is great, He operated on my stones and provided excellent after care. He is very knowledgeable askes questions and listens to your concerns. I had just met him in the ER and he treated me as I was a life long patient. Cannot say enough about his assistant Christine, she has gone above and beyond in helping navigate all aspects of the after care maze. She is always willing to help with any issue.
About Dr. Michael Degen, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1174962757
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
