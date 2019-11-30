Overview

Dr. Michael Degaetano, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Degaetano works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Del Rio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.