Dr. Michael Defeo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Defeo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Defeo works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca40 Worth St, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeFeo has been the Pediatrican for both my kids for 8 years now and he is just amazing. He feels like an old school family doctor; remembers everything about the kids and cares deeply. They are never afraid to meet him, even for vaccines. I trust his decisions and I know I can count on him (having called on him even in Christmas Eve). Thank you Dr. DeFeo!
About Dr. Michael Defeo, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1952462228
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Defeo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defeo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defeo works at
Dr. Defeo speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Defeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defeo.
