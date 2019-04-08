Overview

Dr. Michael Decker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Decker works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.