Dr. Michael Decherd, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Decherd, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Michael E. Decherd M.d. P.A.414 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 495-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First, let me established that Dr. Decherd is skilled and kind, with an amazing staff. After years of hating my small breast, I finally decided to take care of it. Dr. Decherd is highly recommended and after seeing his beautiful results, I made my consult for breast augmentation. Dr. Decherd was calmed, professional and listened to my request. He and his nurse walked me through the entire process from start to finish. He made me feel at home, at ease and well-taken care of. I knew I was in good hands. My surgery went smooth and painless. The recovery process was a breeze. I’m two month post-op and Dr. Decherd succeeded on giving me the most natural, beautiful results. If you are thinking about having a procedure, PLEASE go see Dr. Michael Decherd. Remember ladies, he is a professional. Take his advice! He will help you achieve a look that is natural and perfectly fits your unique body. I'm definitely happy with my decision!
About Dr. Michael Decherd, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033163084
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern
- Univ Texas Med Branch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decherd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Decherd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decherd.
