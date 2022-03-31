Overview

Dr. Michael Deanda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chino Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Deanda works at Premier Family Medicine Associates in Chino Hills, CA with other offices in La Verne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.