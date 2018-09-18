Dr. Deal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Deal, MD
Dr. Michael Deal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Indiana Psychiatry8122 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 884-1752
- 2 8220 Madison Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 884-1752
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Deal is amazing. He listens without judging and comes up with creative, innovative treatment plans. He is never condescending as many other health care professionals can be. He actually seems to love his job and his patients! His knowledge and expertise are far-reaching and his ideas, cutting-edge. I LOVE Dr. Deal and I am so thankful to have found him!
About Dr. Michael Deal, MD
- 50 years of experience
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Deal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deal has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Opioid Dependence and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Deal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.