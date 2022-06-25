Overview

Dr. Michael De La Paz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.



Dr. De La Paz works at Metropolitan Urological Specs in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.