Dr. Michael De La Paz, MD
Dr. Michael De La Paz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Metropolitan Urological Specialists10296 Big Bend Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 315-9911
Mercy Clinic Urology - Southfork12700 Southfork Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5270
Mercy Labs South LLC10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1952
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I don't know when these reviews where posted but my husband saw Dr yesterday. We found him very helpful, honest, conservative, friendly as was his staff. We would recommend this Dr to anyone. Thank YOu Dr De la Paz
- Urology
- English
- 1952347312
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Dr. De La Paz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Paz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Paz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Paz has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Paz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Paz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Paz.
