Dr. Michael De La Hunt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael De La Hunt, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Bradley Hospital
Dr. De La Hunt works at
Locations
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De La Hunt?
Dr. DeLaHunt is fantastic. My only wish is that they could clone him and make it easier to get appointments. He is knowledgeable regarding complex diagnoses as well as effective medication treatments. He encourages patients to be part of the decision making process as they become older. We have been seeing him for over seven years; he is ethical and very intentional when prescribing medications. He is highly communicative with parents between appointments.
About Dr. Michael De La Hunt, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1811002892
Education & Certifications
- Bradley Hospital
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Hunt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Hunt works at
Dr. De La Hunt has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Hunt.
