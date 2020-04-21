Dr. Michael De Jesus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Jesus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael De Jesus, MD
Dr. Michael De Jesus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaver Falls, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Upmc Jameson.
Four Seasons Endoscopy Center Inc100 Knowlson Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 Directions (724) 891-2100
Valley Gastroenterology Associates2602 Wilmington Rd Ste 202, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 652-5505
Upmc Jameson1211 Wilmington Ave, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 891-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Upmc Jameson
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have been seeing Dr. DeJesus and his PAs April and Sara for a long time and they r the best gi drs i have ever seen they don’t treat people like crap just because they have medical issues and when i seen other gi drs in the past somewhere else they didn’t even do tests to see what was wrong with me and Dr. DeJesus did tests and found gastroparesis and some other things and they have been trying there hardest to help me but other gi drs all told me my symptoms were all in my head but Dr. DeJesus and his PAs have helped me allot i will never see anyone else other then at that practice ever again thank u
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417903311
- Western Reserve Care Sys
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Dr. De Jesus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Jesus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Jesus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Jesus has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Jesus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. De Jesus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Jesus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Jesus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Jesus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.