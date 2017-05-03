Dr. Dayem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dayem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dayem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria U and is affiliated with Marymount Hospital.
Mohammed A Moayeri, MD12000 McCracken Rd Ste 210, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 407-7664
- Marymount Hospital
Excellent psychiatrist in the Cleveland area.
About Dr. Michael Dayem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Metro Hlth Med Ctr-Case Western Res U
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Alexandria U
Dr. Dayem speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayem.
