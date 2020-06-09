Overview

Dr. Michael Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with University of Florida



Dr. Dawson works at Atlanta Womens Specialists in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.