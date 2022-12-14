Dr. Michael Davoren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davoren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Davoren, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Davoren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Surgical Associates PA20375 W 151st St Ste 463, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 791-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Davoren to Discuss Having Hernia Surgery. He was very knowledgeable and Explained the Surgery, Dr. Davoren Diagnosed my problem Accurately, He Explained The Procedure Thoroughly. He performed the Actual Surgery, He's Personable, Talented, and Kind to Answer All My Questions. His staff is Easy to Get in Touch with for Scheduling And Answering any of my Questions. I highly Recommend Dr. Davoren!
About Dr. Michael Davoren, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1376694927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davoren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davoren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davoren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davoren has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davoren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Davoren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davoren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davoren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davoren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.