Overview

Dr. Michael Davoren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Davoren works at Midwest Surgical Associates in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.