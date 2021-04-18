Dr. Michael Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Davis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HE IS TAKES HIS TIME AND ANSWERS YOUR QUESTIONS and he don't rush through your visit . i would tell my family and friends about how good he is.
About Dr. Michael Davis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.