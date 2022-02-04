Dr. Michael Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Davis, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 3811, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 986-4919
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From birth Dr Davis treated my granddaughters up until we moved from Palm Coast! He’s the best you’ll ever find! Super great with kids….and parents!! Love this guy! Wish we still had him! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Michael Davis, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
