Dr. Michael Davis, DO

Pediatrics
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Davis, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. 

Dr. Davis works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 3811, Palm Coast, FL 32164
(386) 986-4919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Feb 04, 2022
    From birth Dr Davis treated my granddaughters up until we moved from Palm Coast! He’s the best you’ll ever find! Super great with kids….and parents!! Love this guy! Wish we still had him! Highly recommend!!
    Cher Teach — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Davis, DO

    Pediatrics
    English
    1639139751
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

