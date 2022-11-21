Overview

Dr. Michael Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Ochsner Health Center - Metairie in Metairie, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.