Dr. Michael Davis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Davis works at LewisGale Physicians - Primary Care in Blacksburg, VA with other offices in Christiansburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.