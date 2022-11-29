Overview

Dr. Michael Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Davis works at Acuity Eye Group in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Progressive High Myopia and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.