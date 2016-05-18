Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Davis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Inst Med Far Eastern U and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca.
Locations
-
1
Michael S Davis, M.d.200 Cottage Ave Ste 203, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 825-5864
-
2
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 825-5864
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough review of health history. Excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Michael Davis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225031693
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai/Elmhurst City Hosp
- NY Infirm
- New York Infirmary - Beekman Downtown Hospital
- Inst Med Far Eastern U
- University Of California
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.