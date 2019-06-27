Dr. Michael David, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael David, DPM
Dr. Michael David, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. David works at
Locations
Foot and Ankle Specialists of West Michigan - Grand Rapids2144 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 345-5686
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- McLaren Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent! Dr. David spent time listening to me explain my foot problems and examining my foot. He tailored treatment specifically for me, providing pain relief immediately and planning surgery to permanently correct the problems. Dr. David is caring and knowledgeable. I am very thankful to have Dr. David caring for my feet.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790714277
- Thorek Med Ctr
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Michigan State University
Dr. David has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.