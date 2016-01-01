Dr. Michael Daun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Daun, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Daun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
Clifton-Reading Road2055 Reading Rd Ste 330, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 381-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Daun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU Sch Med, New Orleans|Med U Sc, Charleston
- U Miss Sch Med Hosp
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daun has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Daun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.