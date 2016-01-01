Overview

Dr. Michael Daun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Daun works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.