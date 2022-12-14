Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dattoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, Reid Health and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dattoli works at
Locations
-
1
Dattoli Cancer Center and Brachytherapy Research I2803 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 957-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Reid Health
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dattoli?
I live in South Carolina and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020. I investigated several treatment options before deciding on Dattoli Cancer Center. I am so thankful for the personal service and the time the physicians and staff took with me and my wife. I had 37 DART treatments followed by brachytherapy in 2021. I returned 90 days later for 10 more DART treatments as a boost. Since then I have returned twice for follow up with Dr. Soni. My PSA remains negligible and my scans are clear. I have no difficulties with incontinence or with sexual function. And I have no evidence of cancer. Thank you, Dr Dattoli, Dr Soni and the staff for competent, compassionate treatment, and for saving my life.
About Dr. Michael Dattoli, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1235240664
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Brachytherapy and subsequent Assistant Associate attending
- NYU Med Ctr-Bellevue Hosp
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Vassar College Valedictorian
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dattoli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dattoli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dattoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dattoli works at
Dr. Dattoli speaks Italian and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dattoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dattoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dattoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dattoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.