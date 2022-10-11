Dr. Michael Dastice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dastice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dastice, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dastice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Dastice works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12251 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4000
-
2
G I Associates Endoscopy Ltd10500 S CICERO AVE, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dastice?
Dr. Dastice is very professional! As well as his staff. I would really him to others.
About Dr. Michael Dastice, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952358939
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dastice has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dastice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dastice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dastice has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dastice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dastice speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dastice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dastice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dastice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dastice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.