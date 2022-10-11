Overview

Dr. Michael Dastice, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Dastice works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.