Dr. Michael Darst, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Michael Darst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.

Dr. Darst works at True North Dental Pllc in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    True North Dental Pllc
    91 Hammond Ln, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 562-5600
    Cvph Medical Center
    75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 562-5600
    Mountain View Pediatrics Pllc
    159 Margaret St Ste 100, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 314-3939

  • Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Sep 21, 2019
    I had to see Dr. Darst over the course of several months due to a fracture in my foot. I was very pleased with his services and staff. He was very straightforward and answered many of my questions. The office was very clean.
    • Podiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992874911
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
