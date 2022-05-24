Overview

Dr. Michael Darson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Darson works at Arizona Urology Specialist, PLLC in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.