Dr. Michael Darson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Darson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Scottsdale - 92nd Street10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 661-2662
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
So I am a male in my 50's. I have been putting off talking to a Urologist for sometime about my urinary symptoms. In the very first visit with Dr. Darson, he listened to all of my symptoms, explained in great detail what he thought the problem was and the testing needed to confirm his diagnosis. I walked out of the visit actually understanding a fairly complex Urology issue. Honestly, I would recommend this doctor to members of my own family.
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1023074184
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Ohio State University
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- The Ohio State University
Dr. Darson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darson has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Darson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.