Overview

Dr. Michael Darley, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Cedar City Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital, St. George Regional Hospital River Road and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Darley works at Peak ENT Associates in Provo, UT with other offices in Lehi, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.